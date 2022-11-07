Northwoods League Announces 2022 Webcast Team of the Year

November 7, 2022 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) News Release







Rochester, Minn. - The Northwoods League has announced that the Wausau Woodchucks are receiving the 2022 Northwoods League Webcasting Team of the Year award.

The Northwoods League Webcasting Team of the Year award is presented to one team in the League that is considered to have consistently performed the best overall, across all facets of video productions and broadcasting during the season. "This is the first time the Wausau Woodchucks have received this award and we are happy to recognize the organization for their excellent work in the video production and broadcasting category during the 2022 season - it is well deserved. Winning this award is a credit to the organization and all the video production crew members. Congratulations to the Wausau Woodchucks," said Northwoods League, Great Plains Division President, Glen Showalter.

Northwoods League teams provide what many consider to be one of the best sports broadcasting developmental opportunities offered. The teams hire video production crew members who have a passion for sports broadcasting, many of whom are seeking their degrees from excellent college broadcasting and media programs in pursuit of a successful career in the broadcasting industry.

Excelling in Northwoods League team broadcasting operations and performing at a level which results in winning one of the annual webcasting awards, typically requires a team to be proactive throughout the year, from the start of the hiring process late in the year through the training months and weeks prior to the season start. It requires good teamwork, collaboration, and engagement throughout the season to continuously improve broadcasting operations as well as to correct deficiencies and issues quickly.

"The Wausau Woodchucks seek out excellent talent for their video production team, and the Woodchucks earned this award by putting in the time and effort needed to produce excellent game day video coverage. Congratulations to the Woodchucks video production team and the entire organization on a job well done," said Northwoods League, Executive Producer, George Giles.

The Northwoods League offered over 160 of its 800+ games on ESPN+ in 2022, from Memorial Day to mid-August. The All-Star Game on ESPN+ had well over 56,000 unique pageviews. In addition to games on ESPN+, the League also streamed games on its platform, which was provided Free to the viewing public again in 2022. Fans could watch Live and on-demand games from the comfort of home on their own tv's by downloading the Northwoods League App on any of the most popular OTT platforms including Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV Stick, Roku, and Android TV. In addition, fans could also watch games on their pc, mobile phone, or tablet, by downloading the Northwoods League mobile App or by going to NorthwoodsLeague.com.

