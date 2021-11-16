Former Greeneville Red Named NL Rookie of the Year

The Baseball Writers' Association of America announced Monday that former Greeneville Reds infielder Jonathan India has been named the 2021 National League Jackie Robinson Rookie of the Year.

India appeared in 14 games for the Greeneville Reds in 2018. The fifth overall pick in 2018 hit .261 (12-for-46) with three home runs and 12 RBI during his time in the Appalachian League.

India received 29 of the 30 first place votes. India played in 150 games for the Cincinnati Reds in 2021. He hit .269 with 34 doubles, two triples, 21 home runs, and 69 RBI. India led all rookies in walks (71) and hit-by-pitches (23). His .376 on-base percentage ranked fifth in the National League.

