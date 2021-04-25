Former Border Cat Vosler Makes MLB Debut

April 25, 2021 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Thunder Bay Border Cats News Release









Former Thunder Bay Border Cat Jason Vosler

(Thunder Bay Border Cats) Former Thunder Bay Border Cat Jason Vosler(Thunder Bay Border Cats)

Thunder Bay, Ont. - Former Thunder Bay Border Cats player Jason Vosler made his MLB debut on Saturday with the San Francisco Giants.Â The 27-year old infielder appeared as a pinch-hitter for San Francisco starting pitcher Kevin Gausman in the bottom of the 8th inning and fouled out to the third baseman.Â The Giants lost the game 5-2 to the Miami Marlins at Oracle Park.Â

Earlier in the day, the Giants called up Vosler from the team's alternate training site.Â Following two years in the San Diego Padres organization, Vosler signed as a free agent with San Francisco during the off-season and was placed on the club's 40-man roster.Â In his last full season in 2019 with the Padres AAA team in El Paso, Vosler batted .291 in 116 games with 20 home runs and 67 RBI's.

TheÂ West Nyack, N.Y., native was originally selected in the 16th round by the Chicago Cubs in the 2014 MLB Draft.Â Vosler, who played his collegiate baseball at Northeastern University, played in 66 games with Border Cats in 2013 and hit .275 with seven home runs and 47 runs batted in.Â

He becomes the eighth Border Cats player to reach the big leagues and the 254th player from the Northwoods League.Â

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from April 25, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.