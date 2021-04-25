Former Thunder Bay Border Cat Jason Vosler Debuts with the Giants

April 25, 2021 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) News Release







Rochester, Minn. - Former Thunder Bay Border Cat Jason Vosler, made his Major League debut for the San Francisco Giants on Saturday, April 24, 2021. Vosler is the 254th former Northwoods League player to reach the Major League level.

Vosler, who played collegiately at Northeastern University, played for the Thunder Bay Border Cats in 2013. He was drafted by the Chicago Cubs in the 16th round of the 2014 MLB draft.

In 2013 with the Border Cats, Vosler played in 66 games and hit .275 with seven home runs, two triples and 15 doubles. He had 43 runs scored, drove in 47 and walked 32 times.

Vosler began his professional career in 2014 with the Boise Hawks of the Short-Season A Northwest League. He played in 30 games and hit .266 with a home run and three triples. He drove in 11 and walked 12 times.

Vosler began the 2015 season with the South Bend Cubs in in the Lo-A Midwest League. After 69 games he was promoted to the Myrtle Beach Pelicans of the Hi-A Carolina League. For the season he hit a combined .238 in 107 games. He had 10 home runs, 18 doubles and two triples. He stole three bases and walked 41 times.

Vosler started the 2016 season with Myrtle Beach and then, after 93 games, he moved up to the Tennessee Smokies of the AA Southern League. He played in 119 total games and hit .254 with 32 doubles, 43 runs scored and 42 walks. He drove in 51 and hit three home runs.

Vosler spent the full 2017 season in Tennessee. He hit .241 in 129 games and had a career high 21 home runs. He also added 18 doubles and two triples. He drove in 81, scored 70 times and walked 53 times.

Vosler was again in Tennessee to start the 2018 season before a promotion to the Iowa Cubs to finish out the year. With the two clubs he hit a combined .251 with 23 home runs, 29 doubles and two triples. He drove in 93 runs and scored 62 times.

On November 20, 2018, the Cubs traded Vosler to the San Diego Padres for former La Crosse Logger Rowan Wick. He would spend the 2019 season with the El Paso Chihuahuas of the AAA Pacific Coast League. In 116 games he hit .291 with 20 home runs, 19 doubles and four triples. He drove in 63 and scored 73 times.

On November 10, 2020, Vosler signed a Major League contract with the San Francisco Giants. He spent Spring Training in 2021 with the Giants and hit .304 in 20 games. In his Major League debut against the Miami Marlins he entered the game as a pinch-hitter for Kevin Gausman and popped out against Dylan Florio in his only at-bat.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from April 25, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.