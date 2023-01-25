Former BlueClaws Among Phillies Non-Roster Spring Training Invitations

JERSEY SHORE, NJ - The Phillies announced their group of non-roster invitees to spring training, a group that includes serveral former BlueClaws. On the list were 2022 BlueClaws pitchers Andrew Painter, Mick Abel, Griff McGarry, and Andrew Baker.

- Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) January 24, 2023 The former BlueClaws included in the group of Phillies non-roster invitees (year with the BlueClaws):

- Mick Abel (#2 prospect, 2022)

- Andrew Baker (#28 prospect, 2022)

- Griff McGarry (#4 prospect, 2022)

- Francisco Morales (#10 prospect, 2019)

- Andrew Painter (#1 prospect, 2022)

- Billy Sullivan (2021)

- Scott Kingery (2015)

- Vito Friscia (2021)

The BlueClaws open the 2023 season on Tuesday, April 11th with Opening Night at the Jersey Shore.

