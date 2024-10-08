Forge FC Still the Standard-Bearer After CPL Shield Win I CPL Newsroom Presented by Volkswagen

October 8, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

"If we want to move this league forward, we need teams like this."

Kristian Jack and Charlie O'Connor-Clarke discuss Forge FC's CPL Shield triumph and what makes this year's Hammers squad so special

Watch the full breakdown on this week's episode of the CPL Newsroom, presented by Volkswagen: https://youtu.be/zRKJR2dGtE4?si=wbwKiANwDR-vVymg

