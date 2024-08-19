Forge FC Edges Vancouver FC, 2-1

August 19, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Langley, BC - - Forge FC took an early lead in this away match against Vancouver FC at Willoughby Community Park, with David Choinière scoring in the sixth minute of the game. After a game-tying goal from Elage Bah on Vancouver FC in the 72nd minute, Forge FC applied the pressure. It was not until the 89th minute of the game when a long ball from Nana Ampomah met the foot of Matteo Schiavoni with an excellent touch and goal to win the game. The conclusion of this match put Forge FC at an 11-point advantage over Vancouver FC, while still sitting at the top of the 2024 CPL standings.

CPL Match Recap

KEY POINTS:

Matteo Schiavoni scored his first professional goal for Forge FC

David Choinière scored his sixth of the season and fourth in the CPL.

Jordan Hamilton and Nana Ampomah each had an assist for Forge FC

David Choinière had 5 tackles for Forge FC

Jassem Koleilat had 3 saves for Forge FC

Forge FC maintained 52.7% possession of the game

NEXT MATCH:

Friday, August 23 vs. York United at York Lions Stadium - Toronto, ON.

