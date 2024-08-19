Vancouver FC Attacker Mikaël Cantave Answers International Call for Haiti

Langley, BC - Vancouver FC forward Mikaël Cantave has earned an international call up to the Haitian Men's National team for the 2024/25 Concacaf Nations League (CNL) group stage starting in September.

Cantave, 27, will join Haiti in Group C of League B where they'll face Puerto Rico, Aruba, and Sint Maarten for the group stage of 2024/25 CNL. Haiti will play each of their Group C opponents twice for a total of six matches from September through to November 2024. In the September window, Haiti will face Puerto Rico on Friday, Sept. 6 followed by Sint Maarten on Monday, Sept. 9 at Estadio Centroamericano in Mayagüez, Puerto Rico.

This year's CNL will be Cantave's third instance, and second year in a row, of representing Haiti in the competition. Cantave made his international debut in 2018 ahead of the attacker's Concacaf debut in the CNL that same year, where Cantave scored his first international goal in Haiti's qualification stage of the competition. In October 2023, Cantave earned his second appearance in the competition for Haiti's participation in the 2023/24 CNL, where he registered 145 minutes between two matches and scored his second international goal in Haiti's 1-1 draw against Suriname.

Cantave has registered a total of 14 caps for Haiti, the county of his father's birth, and most recently represented the nation in World Cup Qualifiers in June of this year. The native of Ottawa, Ont., saw the pitch for Haiti's match against Barbados as a second-half substitute and earned an assist on the squad's final goal of the match.

Cantave joined Vancouver in June 2023 and has made 26 starts in 35 appearances across all competitions. The 27-year-old attacker has registered five goals and four assists in his VFC career, including one goal and two assists this season.

Cantave will not be available for Vancouver's upcoming CPL match on Friday, Sept. 6 when the VFC hosts York United FC for the club's Marvel Superhero Night. Tickets to Vancouver's three remaining home matches can be purchased online.

