Forge FC Clinch 2024 Canadian Premier League Shield

October 6, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Forge FC have been crowned as the Canadian Premier League Regular Season Winners after defeating Valour FC 1-0 on Sunday, clinching the top spot of the 2024 League table, as well as a berth in the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup.

The club will raise its first Canadian Premier League Shield in club history at its next home match on Saturday, October 12, following the match against Atlético Ottawa.

By clinching the CPL Shield, Forge is also guaranteed a shot at hosting the 2024 CPL Final on Nov. 9. Forge will face the second-place finisher in the 2024 League table in their first match of the 2024 CPL Playoffs, which will take place on Sunday, Oct. 27 at 4 p.m. ET at Tim Hortons Field in Hamilton, Ontario. The winner of the Semifinal will earn the right to host the CPL Final.

Find more information on the CPL's five-team playoff format here; more details of the League's 2024 playoff schedule will be announced later this month.

The 2024 CPL Shield will become the fifth piece of silverware Forge has lifted since the club's inception ahead of the inaugural League season in 2019. Forge captured the North Star Shield as CPL Champions in 2019, 2020 and 2022. The League subsequently introduced the North Star Cup in 2023, which Forge lifted as CPL Champions last year.

Forge now has the chance to become the first team in CPL history to clinch a domestic double, should they capture the North Star Cup as CPL Champions at the 2024 CPL Final on Saturday, Nov. 9.

Forge also returns to the Concacaf Champions Cup, the annual continental club competition contested by the top teams from North and Central America and the Caribbean, for the third time (2022, 2024, 2025) -- previously named Concacaf Champions League in 2022. The club previously competed in the Concacaf League for three consecutive years between 2019 and 2021. The winner of the 2024 CPL Final will also earn a berth in the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup; should Forge clinch the double, the second-place team in the 2024 CPL regular season standings will earn the League's second berth in the continental competition.

