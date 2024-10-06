York United Scores 1-0 Win over Short-Handed Atlético Ottawa

October 6, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Matteo de Brienne of Atlético Ottawa battles down the left-flank

OTTAWA, ON - Atlético Ottawa were reduced to 10 men already in the first half and fought valiantly away to York United FC, but fell to a narrow 1-0 defeat. Forge FC clinched the Regular Season title earlier in the day, and with Cavalry FC winning, Ottawa slipped to third place in the Canadian Premier League (CPL) table. With two matches left in the season, Atlético's lead over 4th-placed York has been reduced to one point.

Atlético is back in action next weekend against recently crowned champions Forge FC, before returning to TD Place on the final day of the season "Suds and Duds" on October 19, 2024. Click here to read more.

KEY MOMENTS

With two matches remaining in the Regular Season, Atlético Ottawa has dropped to third place in the CPL table (10-10-6) following a 1-0 defeat away to York United FC.

Score: 1-0. York took the lead through Shola Jimoh (69').

Atlético was reduced to 10 men in the 25th minute as Liberman Torres was judged to have used violent conduct against York midfielder Josué Martínez.

With the score still level, and moments before York's opener, Ottawa striker Rubén del Campo had a golden opportunity to take the lead but his chipped effort was wide of the mark (68').

Del Campo is tied at the head of the Golden Boot race along with Cavalry FC striker Tobias Warschewski (11 goals each).

Despite being reduced to 10 players for three-quarters of the match, Atlético outplayed York United throughout.

Ottawa led the match in shots (10 to 2) while both teams only had one shot on target.

The only big chance of the game came for Ottawa, while the visitors also led in expected goals (0.45 to 0.2).

Midfielder Ollie Bassett said it was "our two mistakes that cost us".

Atlético Ottawa travels to Forge FC next weekend, before returning home in the final match of the season vs Vancouver FC.

