Forge FC Blanks York United FC, 2-0
September 28, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)
Forge FC News Release
Hamilton, ON - - Forge FC and York United had a slow, back-and-forth start to their match, with the first half ending 0-0. A needed shift of momentum for Forge FC led to plenty of chances created in the second half, with Forge FC winning the derby 2-0 over York United FC. This win extends the lead for Forge at the top of the CPL standings, and puts them 11 points ahead of York.
CPL Match Recap
KEY POINTS:
Forge FC surpassed the record for most home points in a season with 34, the prior total being 33 which was established by Cavalry FC in 2023
Noah Jenson and Nana Ampomah each scored in the match for Forge FC
Victor Klonaridis claimed an assist in his debut for Forge FC, with Kyle Bekker having the only other assist in the match
Kyle Bekker had three tackles in the match
Jassem Koleilat received his sixth clean sheet of the CPL season
Forge FC had seven shots on target
Forge FC had 10 team-interceptions in the match
Attendance: 6,376
Full-time stats are available at CanPL.ca.
NEXT MATCH:
Sunday, October 6 vs. Valour FC at Investors Group Field - Winnipeg, MB.
NEXT HOME MATCH:
Saturday, October 12 vs. Atlético Ottawa at Tim Hortons Field - Hamilton, ON.
