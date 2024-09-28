Match Day Information: VFC at CAV - September 28
September 28, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)
Vancouver FC News Release
Langley, BC - Vancouver FC faces Cavalry FC for the final time in the 2024 season. Here is everything you need to know about the game, which kicks off at 4 p.m. PT in Calgary, AB:
MATCH STORY: Vancouver FC takes their playoff push on the road after hosting top-of-the-table Forge FC for the club's penultimate home game just last week.
Vancouver's first stop is a visit to ATCO Field to face Cavalry FC who have been undefeated at home since Jul. 21. The Eagles were able to earn a point against the Calgary-side in the inaugural CPL On Tour series which was hosted in Kelowna back in June, which featured a highlight-reel save on the line from Callum Irving that helped to secure the 0-0 draw and clean sheet.
VFC is still in the hunt for a playoff spot, which they now sit just two points out of, to earn the franchise's first postseason action. A victory today against CAV would not only make the playoff push possible but would mark another milestone in the club's history with the first win against Cavalry.
