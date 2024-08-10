Forge FC Blank Atlético Ottawa, 3-0

August 10, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Hamilton, ON - - Forge FC took the lead early in the match against the league leaders, Atlético Ottawa, in our signature match at Tim Hortons Field. After a brace from Borges and a season-first from Cissé, the final score of the match was 3-0, giving Forge FC it's fifth clean sheet of the 2024 CPL season. With the conclusion of this match, Forge FC is now in second in the 2024 CPL standings, putting them within one point of the league leaders.

CPL Match Recap

KEY POINTS:

Tristan Borges scored a brace and is now tied as the club's all-time top goal scorer (32 Goals)

Elimane Cissé scored his first goal of the 2024 season

Alessandro Hojabrpour had the only assist of the game

Daniel Parra and Malcolm Duncan each had three interceptions

Christopher Kalongo had 4 saves for Forge FC

Christopher Kalongo gained his second clean sheet of the season

Attendance: 5,813

Full-time stats are available at CanPL.ca.

NEXT MATCH:

Wednesday, August 14 vs. HFX Wanderers FC at Tim Hortons Field - Hamilton, ON.

