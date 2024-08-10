Forge FC Blank Atlético Ottawa

August 10, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Atletico Ottawa News Release







OTTAWA, ON - Atlético Ottawa's run of sticky form continued on the road, falling in a tough match away to Forge FC in Hamilton. Atlético has two more consecutive matches away from home before returning to the capital on August 31, 2024.

KEY MOMENTS

Atlético Ottawa remains top of the CPL table (8-5-5) following a 3-0 defeat away to Forge FC (2nd place, 8-4-5).

Score: 0-1. Tristan Borges gave the hosts an early lead, turning home after Rayane Yesli's save (21').

Score: 0-2. Borges doubled the score with a deflected effort (39').

Score: 0-3. Cissé added a third for Forfe on the break at the end of the game (87').

Local defender Tyr Walker was given more minutes to shine on the field, starting once again in the heart of the Atlético defence.

Walker had more touches (88) and played more passes (81) than any other Ottawa player on the night.

The 20-year-old also won possession more times than any of his teammates (7).

Atlético Ottawa would like to thank the travelling supporters, organized by Capital City Supporters Group, who once again made the journey to support the team on the road with 70+ people on the first road trip to Hamilton.

A large contingent of supporters travelled to York in the Toronto region two weeks ago.

This was the start of the three-match road trip for Atelti, returning to play in front of the electric crowd at TD Place on Saturday, August 31 for our La Fiesta match. Click here to read more.

OTHER NEWS

CF Montréal midfielder Ilias Iliadis has joined Atlético Ottawa on loan until the end of the 24 Canadian Premier League season. Click here to read more.

Atlético Ottawa has confirmed that CEO Fernando Lopez has stepped away from his role with the club. Click here to read more.

Arnprior McNab Braeside United Soccer Club (AMBUSC) became the latest team to join Atlético's 'Powered By' Program.

