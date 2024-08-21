Forge FC Announce League Record Transfer Fee of Kwasi Poku to RWD Molenbeek

August 21, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Forge FC News Release







Forge FC of the Canadian Premier League (CPL) confirmed Wednesday the league-record transfer of striker Kwasi Poku to Belgian side RWD Molenbeek in the Challenger Pro League, for an undisclosed fee and future considerations.

"Kwasi is a young player who took his commitment to development and improvement seriously," said Bobby Smyrniotis, Sporting Director & Head Coach, Forge FC. "He fought to warrant his place on our roster and in our team, worked to make his mark in the Canadian Premier League and has parlayed the opportunity he earned on home soil into a chance to test himself in a top league in Europe.

"His is an example that all up and coming Canadian soccer players should strive to follow. We look forward to seeing where his career takes him from here."

RWD Molenbeek competes in the second division of Belgian soccer and is a part of Eagle Football Holdings, a global family of football clubs that includes France's Olympique Lyonnais, England's Crystal Palace FC and Brazil's Botafogo de Futebol e Regatas, among others.

A two-time CPL Champion with Forge, Poku, 21, made 71 appearances for the club over parts of three seasons, scoring 13 goals and adding four assists in all competitions. The native of Brampton has developed prolifically since signing his first professional contract with the Hamilton, Ont. side in January 2022, at the age of 18.

Poku was nominated for the CPL's Best Canadian U-21 Player Award following the 2023 season, his second in the league, after logging 1,453 minutes, scoring two goals and adding two assists as a left-back.

A positional change to striker in May 2024 solidified Poku's then-burgeoning reputation as one of Canada's most promising young talents. The move highlighted his remarkable adaptability and goal-scoring prowess. Poku made an immediate impact up front, scoring 10 goals, including two in the Canadian Championship against Major League Soccer sides CF Montréal and Toronto FC, respectively, and adding two assists.

During his time with Forge, Poku debuted at the youth international level for Canada, representing his country at the 2022 Concacaf Men's U-20 Championship.

Forge thanks Kwasi for his dedication and contributions to the club during his time in Hamilton and looks forward to following his continued success with RWD Molenbeek.

