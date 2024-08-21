Preview: Atlético Ottawa at Halifax Wanderers FC August 24

August 21, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Atlético Ottawa midfielder Manny Aparicio

(Atletico Ottawa, Credit: Halifax Wanderers FC) Atlético Ottawa midfielder Manny Aparicio

OTTAWA, ON - Atlético Ottawa is two points off the summit of the Canadian Premier League (CPL) table, having returned to winning ways with a statement victory away to Pacific FC. Atlético three-match road trip concludes this weekend with a trip to the East Coast to face Halifax Wanderers (KO 2pm ET, live on OneSoccer).

Ottawa returns to the nation's capital to play in front of the electric crowd at TD Place on Saturday, August 31 for our La Fiesta match. Click here to read more.

Here's everything you need to know before Saturday's clash in Halifax.

Atlético Ottawa sits in second place in the Canadian Premier League (CPL table after 19 matches in the 2024 season (9-5-5), trailing Forge FC by two points.

Last time out in the CPL, Atlético won away to Pacific FC (3-0).

Goal(s): Abou Sissoko, Ilias Iliadis and Rubén del Campo

This was Ottawa's first win in four matches.

Last time out in the CPL, Halifax Wanderers FC (8th place, 4-4-10) lost away to Valour FC in Winnipeg (2-1).

Halifax has one (1) match in hand, having only played 18 times.

Del Campo's strike at the weekend was his 9th of the season, taking the 24-year-old to the summit of the goal scorers charts (tied with Brian Wright, York United).

Del Campo is one goal away from tying the record for goals scored by an Atlético player in a single season (all competitions).

Current record is held by Ollie Bassett (12 goals, 2023).

Defender Dani Morer's assist for the opening goal against Pacific was his 6th (all competitions) of the season.

Morer has now tied the record for assists in a single season (all comps) by an Atlético player.

Atlético Ottawa has scored the second most goals (33) and goals per match (1.74).

Atlético has taken the third most shots (189) and has the second most shots on target (94) with a 51% accuracy in front of goal. Only one team has hit the woodwork more than Ottawa (8 times).

Halifax has scored 23 goals this season (5th) but leads in the league in penalty goals with seven (three more than any other side).

Ottawa has the second-most clean sheets (6) and the fourth-best defence in the league (24 goals conceded).

Halifax is tied for fewest clean sheets in 2024 (3) and has conceded 30 goals (6th).

This is the third clash between Ottawa and Halifax in the 2024 season (all competitions), with the sides playing out a 2-2 draw at TD Place last time out.

Atlético won the last time they faced Halifax at the Wanderers Grounds (3-1) with the hosts being reduced to 10 men early in the match.

Goal(s): Manny Aparicio, Ballou Tabla, Rubén del Campo

Ottawa then came from two goals down to earn a dramatic draw at TD Place in June.

Goal(s): Ollie Bassett and Alberto Zapater

Record head-to-head (all-time): 8W-4D-6L; 29 goals scored, 24 goals conceded.

