Forecast Calls for 12 Tons of Ice

(York, Pa.) - It's going to be one of the iciest winters yet, thanks to the free community event FestivICE presented by Traditions Bank!

Outdoors and socially distanced before it was necessary, York's annual ice festival will return Saturday, January 15, to Cherry Lane in Downtown York and four towns along the Heritage Rail Trail.

The annual event is free thanks to long-time sponsor Traditions Bank, which has again partnered with the York Revolution to stage nearly 20 ice sculptures and additional family-friendly fun in and around Cherry Lane. Like last year, FestivICE will also feature 20 beautiful ice sculptures along the York County Heritage Rail Trail in the Boroughs of Seven Valleys, Glen Rock, Rail Road, and New Freedom, thanks once more to the sponsorship of the York County Economic Alliance (YCEA).

The 2022 edition of FestivICE will also mark the return of the famous 40-foot ice slide in Cherry Lane through the support of major York Revolution sponsor WellSpan Health.

"We are thrilled these outstanding sponsors have again elected to bring this treasured tradition back to the people of the York area," said York Revolution Vice President of Business Development Nate Tile. "I don't think people always realize who is making their free fun possible. We really want to express our gratitude to all of FestivICE's sponsors, but especially Traditions Bank, YCEA, and WellSpan. This literally could not happen without them."

That fun, Tile added, will include rides down the WellSpan ice slide, a DJ provided by Weary Arts Group, fire pits, s'mores kits, the York Revolution prize wheel, and delicious Bricker's Fries throughout the Cherry Lane event. Snow, a beautiful white low land reindeer, will be available for photos from 10 a.m. to noon. Elsa and Anna from Frozen will meet the kids from noon to 2 p.m., and York Revolution mascot DownTown and the FestivICE Yeti will party with attendees throughout the Cherry Lane event.

Artists from DiMartino Ice Company will again carve and install dozens of single-block ice sculptures sponsored by area businesses, with proceeds from each sculpture supporting Community Progress Council. Nearly 12 tons of ice will go into the 40 sculptures in Cherry Lane and the Rail Trail towns, including some that will be carved live in Cherry Lane that Saturday morning.

"It is always a pleasure to bring this event to the people of our area," said Gene Draganosky, President and CEO of Traditions Bank. "Memories from events like this make their mark on a community, so it is important to all of us at Traditions Bank to be a part of making them happen."

Organizers added that the event website, www.FestivICE.com, will be updated as additional elements and sculptures locations are confirmed.

