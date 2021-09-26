Ford Goes Deep But Gastonia Takes Series Finale

Lew Ford at bat for the Long Island Ducks

(Long Island Ducks, Credit: Joe Doll) Lew Ford at bat for the Long Island Ducks(Long Island Ducks, Credit: Joe Doll)

(Gastonia, N.C.) - The Long Island Ducks were defeated by the Gastonia Honey Hunters 9-3 on Sunday afternoon in the final game of a three-game series at CaroMont Health Park.

Lew Ford gave the Ducks a 3-0 lead in the third inning with an opposite-field three-run home run to right-center field off Honey Hunters starter Jailen Peguero. Gastonia responded with five runs off Ducks starter Adam Heidenfelder in the bottom of the third to go in front 5-3. RBI triples by Ermindo Escobar and Reece Hampton, RBI singles by Alexi Amarista and Joshua Sale and a run-scoring double by Boog Powell did the damage.

Three more runs came home for the hosts in the fourth on Hampton's two-run homer to left and Sale's RBI double to right. Sale added an RBI single to left in the eighth to round out the scoring.

Peguero (4-5) earned the win, tossing six innings, allowing three runs on five hits while striking out six. Heidenfelder (1-1) took the loss, giving up five runs on eight hits in two innings with four strikeouts.

The Ducks continue their road trip on Tuesday afternoon with a single admission doubleheader against the West Virginia. First pitch for game one, which will count towards the first half standings, is scheduled for 4:35 p.m. at Appalachian Power Park. Game two, which will count towards the second half standings, is slated to begin 30 minutes after the completion of game one, and both games are scheduled for seven innings. Fans can follow all the action on the Long Island Ducks Broadcast Network. Live streaming HD video and audio will be available via BoxCast on LIDucks.com as well as on the Ducks official Facebook page and YouTube channel.

Long Island returns home on Friday, October 1, to begin a three-game series against the Lancaster Barnstormers. Game time is slated for 6:35 p.m., with the Fairfield Properties Ballpark gates opening at 5:35 (5:20 for full season ticket holders). The first 750 fans in attendance will receive a Ducks Action Poster. It's also a Flash Sale Friday, and fans will be able to enjoy an exclusive offer on tickets to a future Ducks game from 1:00-3:00 p.m. by calling (631) 940-TIXX. Tickets to the game, and all Ducks home games, can be purchased by visiting the Fairfield Properties Ballpark box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX.

The Long Island Ducks are members of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball, a Professional Partner League of Major League Baseball, and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call (631) 940-DUCK (3825).

