Force Announce Jimmy Spratt as New Assistant/Goaltending Coach

July 12, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

FARGO, ND - The Fargo Force are thrilled to announce the addition of Jimmy Spratt as Assistant/Goaltending Coach.

"I'm extremely excited to continue my coaching development with the Fargo Force," commented Spratt. They have proven for years that they are the standard in the USHL. With the winning tradition, culture, fans, facilities, and most importantly people, I am humbled to be a part of it all."

Spratt is coming to Fargo with a year of USHL coaching experience under his belt having served as Assistant Coach for the Green Bay Gamblers during the 2022-23 season. In addition to his USHL experience Sprat spent 5 seasons as Director of Hockey Operations at his alma mater, Bowling Green State University, 3 seasons as Director of Hockey Ops for Miami University (Ohio) and most recently served as Assistant Coach at Northern Michigan University.

A native of Chesterfield, MI Spratt began his junior hockey career with the Sioux City Musketeers where he played for 3 seasons posting a record of 49-23-10 in 94 appearances. In college he spent 4 years at Bowling Green State University where he accumulated over 5,500 minutes of action between the pipes. Spratt totaled a 3.45 goals-against average and made 2,441 saves in 100 appearances along with three shutouts in a single season, tying the mark for the most shutouts in a single season for a Falcon goaltender. After graduating from BGSU in 2009, Spratt spent four seasons in the ECHL with several teams including the Toledo Walleye (2009-11, 2012-13) Las Vegas Wranglers (2009-10), Victoria Salmon Kings (2009-10), Idaho Steelheads (2011-12) and the Utah Grizzlies (2011-12). Spratt also played in the American Hockey League (AHL) in 2011-12 for the Texas Stars.

"We are very excited to add Jimmy to our staff, said Fargo Force Head Coach, Brett Skinner. He will be able to provide our goalies with in-house coaching everyday as well as add value to our coaching staff overall in our day-to-day operations. Having someone that is not only knowledgeable with goalies but can help in other aspects including special teams and scouting and recruiting is great for our organization. He has great experience and comes highly recommended; I look forward to him being a big part of our players development this coming season!"

The Fargo Force Home Opener is on Friday, September 27th at 7:05pm. Join us for a one-of-a-kind Championship Ceremony as the Force prepare to raise 4 new banners (Anderson Cup Champions, Western Conference Champions, Clark Cup Champions, Organization of the Year)! Follow along via the Force social media and fargoforce.com for the Official Promotional Schedule Release coming in late August.

