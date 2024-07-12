Force Acquire Moorhead, MN Native Sam Laurila from Sioux City

July 12, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Fargo Force News Release







FARGO, ND - The Fargo Force have added to their lineup for the upcoming season acquiring defenseman Sam Laurila from the Sioux City Musketeers via trade. Laurila, a 2006 born 6-foot, 187lb. left shot defenseman will join the Force for his 3rd season in the USHL. He has spent the last two seasons playing a total of 95 games for the USA NTDP's where he tallied 7 goals and 19 assists for 26 total points. The Moorhead, MN native has played on the International stage numerous times, helping Team USA secure gold in 3 different tournaments (2022 Under-17 Four Nations Tournament, 2023 Under-17 Five Nations Tournament & 2023 Under-18 Five Nations Tournament) as well as 2 silver medals one from the 2024 Under-18 Five Nations Tournament and the other from the 2024 IIHF Under-18 Men's World Championship.

"Having grown up in the Moorhead Youth Hockey system, Sam is a player we know extremely well and have hoped he'd be in a Force uniform one day. We are thrilled that has come to fruition with this trade," said Force GM Cary Eades. "With 2 years of USHL experience under his belt, as well as many international tournaments, Sam should provide veteran leadership to our defensive corp this season. I know Sam and his family are very excited that he will be coming home after spending the past 2 years in Plymouth, Michigan with the National Program."Laurila played youth hockey with the Minnesota Blue Ox 150, MN Sharks 15U and won a State Championship with the Moorhead 15U AA during the 2020-21 season. He has also spent time developing at the Cullen Force Academy located in the Farmers Union Insurance Center. Following his junior hockey career Sam is committed to play D1 College Hockey at the University of North Dakota. "We are excited to be a part of the continued development process for Sam in the USHL," commented Force Head Coach Brett Skinner. "Being from the area, it will be great to have him not only in an environment he can continue to grow as a hockey player but be close to family and friends. We are excited for Sam not only because of the quality of player but also for him to be able to rely on his experiences for leadership for this coming seasons' team."

The deal to acquire Laurila from the Musketeers involves 2025 Phase 1 & Phase 2 Draft picks heading to Sioux City.

The Fargo Force Home Opener is on Friday, September 27that 7:05pm. Join us for a one-of-a-kind Championship Ceremony as the Force prepare to raise 4 new banners (Anderson Cup Champions, Western Conference Champions, Clark Cup Champions, Organization of the Year)! Follow along via the Force social media and fargoforce.com for the Official Promotional Schedule Release coming in late August.

• Discuss this story on the United States Hockey League message board...





United States Hockey League Stories from July 12, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.