Football Squares Promo Returns

MOOSIC, PA - With Super Bowl LVI only weeks away, the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders are bringing back a great ticket promotion with the chance to win prizes. Fans can purchase mini-plans, partial, half or full season memberships to get involved in the RailRiders Football Squares promotion with the opportunity to win on February 13.

Chances to win occur with the score at the end of each quarter and at the end of the game. The scores will reward you with fun prizes and experiences in 2022. Squares correspond with the number of packages purchased, so buy multiple plans or memberships for more chances to win!

With the purchase of one mini-plan, you will receive one square. If you purchase a partial season plan, you will receive two squares. A half-season plan will receive three squares and any full-season membership purchased will net four squares. All squares are placed at random. Winners are determined by looking at the last number in each teams' score at the end of each quarter and then matching those numbers on the grid and seeing which square intersects those two numbers.

Winning Outcomes:

Match the score at the end of the first quarter and receive a behind-the-scenes VIP tour of PNC Field on a non-game day (some areas remain restricted due to current health protocols)

Match the score at the end of the second quarter and get four Geisinger Champions Club passes for one game

Match the score at the end of the third quarter and receive four tickets to a 2022 Yankees game

Match the score at the end of the fourth to receive a David Cone autographed baseball

Should the game go to overtime and your square matches the final score after OT, you will win all four of the items listed above.

Additional terms and conditions apply. Please ask your sales representative to clarify any concerns.

Tickets packages for the 2022 season, both full season and mini-plans, are available now and Football Squares are on a limited, first-come, first-serve basis until Friday, February 11. For more information, please visit swbrailriders.com or contact a ticket sales representative at (570) 969-BALL.

