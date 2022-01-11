Reds Farm System Reaches Top 10 in Rankings

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - MLB.com recently ranked the Cincinnati Reds as the No. 5 "most improved farm system" following the 2021 season. The rankings were powered by Cincinnati jumping from the No. 20 overall system ranking prior to the 2021 campaign to MLB's No. 10 ranking following the conclusion of the 2021 campaign.

The updated Reds prospect list is topped by a certain 100-MPH throwing right-hander and also includes:

2. LHP Nick Lodolo (ETA 2022)

3. SS Matt McLain (ETA 2023)

4. OF Austin Hendrick (ETA 2024)

5. OF Jay Allen (ETA 2025)

6. RHP Graham Ashcraft (ETA 2022)

7. 3B Rece Hinds (ETA 2023)

8. INF Elly De La Cruz (ETA 2024)

9. C Matheu Nelson (ETA 2024)

10. LHP Andrew Abbott (ETA 2023)

According to MLB.com's rankings and projections, three of the top 10 prospects are expected to reach Cincinnati next season and six of 10 are projected to join the Reds within two years.

