Food Truck Feastival Returns to Memorial Stadium, Now Free to Attend

BOISE, ID: The Boise Hawks, in conjunction with the Southern Idaho Food Truck Association, have announced the third annual Southern Idaho Food Truck Feastival will be held at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, May 18 from 3 PM to 8 PM. Traditionally a ticketed event, the Southern Idaho Food Truck Feastival is now free for all attendees.

"We're excited to be partnering with the Southern Idaho Food Truck Association once again to bring back this extremely fun event to Memorial Stadium. Now FREE to attend, we're thrilled to build on the success and momentum of the last two years, and know that this year's event is going to be a great time for the food trucks and our fans." - Mike Van Hise, Boise Hawks Vice President

"We are excited to partner with the Boise Hawks to bring the Treasure Valley the best Food Truck Rally of the season. We are in our third year of Feastival and as always you can expect great food, great music, and great family fun." - Southern Idaho Food Truck Association

Along with food trucks, attendees can expect beer and wine gardens, live music, inflatable rides for the kids, and family friendly activities throughout the event. For more information on the event, visit the Boise Hawks website (www.BoiseHawks.com) or the Southern Idaho Food Truck Association's website (www.SIFTA.org) or both the Boise Hawks' and SIFTA's social channels.

