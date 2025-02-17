Food Fest Set for Saturday, October 4th

The Myrtle Beach Mac & Cheese Fest at Pelicans Ballpark has been rescheduled for Saturday, October 4th. The event was previously scheduled for January 25th but was postponed due to inclement weather. Tickets for January 25th are good for October 4th with no action required by the ticket holder.

Additionally, March 29th will feature the Myrtle Beach Pickle Fest at Pelicans Ballpark. The event will feature a variety of pickled inspired food items as well as a DJ and live pro wrestling! Plus, local arts & crafts vendors will be set-up around the concourse to showcase and promote at the festival.

Attendees are encouraged to take advantage of early bird pricing. General Admission tickets are $10 in advance and $20 the day of the festival, and a limited number of VIP tickets are available for $60 in advance and $80 the day of the festival. General admission includes entry into the festival with food purchased separately. VIP tickets include entry into the festival, early access, and a punch card for 10 FREE food items.

To purchase tickets for either event visit myrtlebeachpelicans.com/events.

