Fond du Lac Awarded 2023 Northwoods League Winter Meetings

FOND DU LAC, WI - The Northwoods League universe will be centered in Fond du Lac at the end of January. The Fond du Lac Dock Spiders will host the 2023 Northwoods League Winter Meetings from January 23-26, 2023 at the Hotel Retlaw. Delegates from each of the Northwoods League's 23 teams will join league officials, industry representatives, club owners, and special guests for the multi-day conference. As part of hosting the gathering, the Dock Spiders will assist the Northwoods League with meeting programming and hospitality events surrounding the schedule.

"The Dock Spiders are extremely proud and excited to invite the entire Northwoods League to Fond du Lac for the Winter Meetings in January," said Dock Spiders General Manager Jim Misudek. "We are tremendously pleased to team with Destination Lake Winnebago Region, the area's destination marketing organization, and the Hotel Retlaw to bring this idea to reality."

"We as a League look forward to visiting Fond du Lac for our annual winter meetings this coming January," said Northwoods League President/Commissioner Ryan Voz. "I'm sure the Dock Spiders will do a great job showcasing the community to all of those who attend."

The Dock Spiders recently completed their sixth season in 2022 after finishing with a 36-35 record - continuing an impressive streak of finishing with a winning record in each year of the team's existence. A total of 28 former Dock Spiders players have been drafted by Major League Baseball teams, including eight in the 2022 First-Year Player Draft. Ticket packages and group tickets are currently available at the Dock Spiders Ticket Office at 980 E. Division St., by calling (920) 907-9833, and online at dockspiders.com.

