Menzl Named NWL TV Announcer of the Year

October 19, 2022 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Lakeshore Chinooks News Release







Rochester, Minn. - Chinooks Broadcaster Matt Menzl has been named one of the Northwoods League TV Announcers of the Year, the League announced Tuesday. This is his first time receiving the award.

Menzl celebrated his tenth season on the call during the Chinooks' 2022 season. Menzl has called nearly every single Chinooks' home game and countless road contests since the team's inaugural season.

"Thank you to the owners, Chinooks' staff, the team and Nook Nation for all of the support over the years," said Menzl. "My name is on the award, but there are so many people behind the scenes that don't get enough credit that make our broadcasts successful. I love being associated with Chinooks baseball."

"There is nobody in the Northwoods League that is more deserving for this award than Matt Menzl. He has been the voice of the Chinooks for the past decade whether it has been on our radio broadcast or live stream tv broadcast. We have been very fortunate to have him on the team, truly the best of the best," added Chinooks GM Eric Snodgrass.

Menzl was no stranger to the Northwoods League prior to his time with the Chinooks. He served as the inaugural broadcaster for the then Green Bay Bullfrogs in 2007 and 2008.

Aside from summer collegiate baseball, Menzl broadcasts numerous sports for several different entities across the state of Wisconsin including the annual boy's and girl's WIAA State Soccer Championships, numerous sports at his alma mater Concordia University Wisconsin, and the radio broadcasts for UW-Milwaukee Panthers women's basketball.

