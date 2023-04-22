Flying Tigers Jump on Mets Early, Win 6-1

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - The Lakeland Flying Tigers jumped out to a quick lead and cruised to a 6-1 win over the St. Lucie Mets in front of a crowd of 2,363 at Clover Park on Saturday night.

Mets starting pitcher Javier Atencio scuffled early. He walked the first three batters of the game and all three runners came in to score. Peyton Graham started the scoring with a RBI single that reloaded the bases. Andrew Jenkins hit a sac fly for a 2-0 lead and Adinso Reyes followed with a RBI ground out to make it 3-0.

Atencio settled down to get out of the inning without any more damage. He struck out a pair in the second inning and escaped a bases loaded jam in the third inning to end his night. Atencio took the loss after allowing three runs on three hits in three innings.

Lakeland starting pitcher Ulices Campos had a big bounce back game. After surrendering 10 runs on 12 hits in 1.2 innings in his last start vs. Bradenton, Campos held the Mets to one unearned run in four innings of work.

Flying Tigers relievers Jordan Marks, Max Alba and Gregoris Chalas blanked the Mets over the final five innings. Marks was credited with the win after retiring all six batters he faced.

The Mets cut the 3-0 deficit to 3-1 in the fourth inning. Jett Williams singled, advanced to second on a passed ball, tagged up to third on a fly out and scored on a Junior Tilien ground out.

The Flying Tigers pulled away late in the game. Manuel Sequera hit a two-out RBI single in the sixth to make it 4-1. A couple of errors on the Mets in the eighth led to two more runs and a 6-1 Lakeland lead.

The Mets were limited to four hits. Fernando Villalobos socked a double to make it 14 games in a row to start the season for the Mets with an extra base hit.

Eli Ankeney pitched two scoreless innings of relief for St. Lucie in his home debut.

The Mets (4-10) and Flying Tigers (8-6) conclude their six-game series at Clover Park on Sunday. First pitch is scheduled for 12:10 p.m.

