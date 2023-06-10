NFL, MLB, NHL, NBA, CFL stats



Flyboys Split Doubleheader Home Opener Against Johnson City

June 10, 2023 - Appalachian League (ApL) - Greeneville Flyboys News Release


GREENEVILLE, Tenn. - The Greeneville Flyboys split a doubleheader on Opening Day from Pioneer Park on Saturday against the Johnson City Doughboys.

Greeneville (1-4) won Game 1 by a score of 7-4 and Johnson City (3-2) responded with a 9-7 victory in the second game. Both games were seven innings long.

The Doughboys scored four runs in the top of the first inning in Game 1 and it looked like it would be more of the same for the Flyboys who came in on a three-game losing streak to start the season. However, the home team rallied and scored seven unanswered runs.

The Flyboy's shortstop Ray Ortiz was 3-for-5 in Game 1 with three runs, a double and an RBI. Nick Barone was 2-for-4 with a run scored. Joel Dragoo reached base in all three plate appearances he had and picked up two RBIs.

On the mound, Noah Williamson (1-0) came on in relief of Drew Sliwinski and picked up the win. Williamson retired the first nine batters he saw and pitched a shutout in the final 3 1/3 innings.

In Game 2, Cameron O'Banan (0-1) started for the Flyboys. O'Banan was unable to make it through the second inning as he allowed six runs on six walks and a hit batsman. The Flyboys trailed the game by six runs at two different points early in the game.

A big third inning made the game competitive. The first five men to bat in the inning reached and scored, and Nick Barone hit a bases-clearing triple to send Doughboy's starter Jacob Poe out of the game. It was the first triple of the season for Greeneville and the first three-run hit. At that point, the Flyboys trailed, 7-6, after three innings.

The teams would trade runs in the fourth inning, but Greeneville was unable to push any more across in the two-run loss. Jake Crews (1-0) was credited with the win, and Cole Fehrman picked up his first save of the season by pitching a perfect sixth and seventh inning.

Up next, Greeneville is scheduled to play one more game against Johnson City on Sunday at 5:30 local time. A link to watch the game is available through the Flyboy's website.

