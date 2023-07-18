Flyboys Score Season High In Win Over River Turtles

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. - The Greeneville Flyboys scored a season high 16 runs to win their first game of the season over the Pulaski River Turtles, 16-8.

The Flyboys (16-20) scored fourteen runs unanswered at one point to beat the River Turtles (9-24). Both teams were officially eliminated from postseason play on Tuesday.

The Flyboys picked up 15 hits in the eight-run win. The Flyboys scored a run in every inning except the first. The team had a seven-run third that lasted 40 minutes. Greeneville sent 13 batters to the plate in the third inning.

Multiple players had great performances offensively. Tyler Cerny was 3-for-5 with three runs and an RBI. Johnny Pilla was a home run away from the cycle. Solen Munson reached base all five times he came to the plate. Kaden Martin, in his second game with Greeneville, was 3-for-5 with two home runs and four RBIs.

Jayden Martin (1-1) pitched three scoreless innings and got the win for Greeneville. Manning West (0-4) started the game and took the loss for Pulaski.

Greeneville will finish up its series with Pulaski tomorrow. First pitch is at 7 p.m. A link to watch the game can be found on the Flyboys website.

