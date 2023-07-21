Flyboys Get Romped by Sock Puppets

July 21, 2023 - Appalachian League (ApL) - Greeneville Flyboys News Release







BURLINGTON, NC - The Greeneville Flyboys lost to the Burlington Sock Puppets on Thursday, 21-10.

Burlington (24-15) put up 21 runs on 20 hits and three home runs. The Sock Puppets scored in every inning except the sixth and scored more than one run in every inning except the fourth.

Greeneville's (17-21) 10 runs on 11 hits was not enough to keep pace with the Sock Puppets, currently in a battle with the Danville Otterbots (21-17) for the Eastern division crown. With the Otterbots game postponed tonight, the Sock Puppets extended their lead to 2 Â½ games over Danville.

Hefty offensive numbers were put up by nearly every Puppet. Every starter had at least one hit in the game and nine of 10 players scored at least one run.

Kenny Mallory Jr. was 3-for-6 with four runs scored. His 44 runs scored this season are 12 more than the next closest player in the Appalachian League.

Lee Trevino Jr. was 3-for-5 with three runs and four RBIs in his debut with Burlington. Josh Campos was 2-for-5 with two runs scored in his first game.

Luke Leto hit his second home run of the season and Ethan Lizama socked two for the Puppets. Lizama now has six home runs this season and had six RBIs in the game.

Greeneville had some good offensive performances as well. Tyler Cerny extended his on-base streak to 22 games, every game he has played this season for the Flyboys. Tristan Ellis scored three runs and Austin Bode had three RBIs in his first game in nine days.

Caleb Cockerham (1-2) started for Burlington and got the win. Drew Sliwinski (0-3) started for Greeneville and took the loss.

Greeneville will play its final game against the Sock Puppets tomorrow at 7 p.m. A link to listen to the game can be found on the Flyboys website.

• Discuss this story on the Appalachian League message board...





Appalachian League Stories from July 21, 2023

Flyboys Get Romped by Sock Puppets - Greeneville Flyboys

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.