Flyboys Falter Late against Bluefield

July 6, 2025 - Appalachian League (ApL)

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. - The Greeneville Flyboys surrendered a late lead in Sunday's rubber match versus the Bluefield Ridge Runners, allowing a go-ahead three-run double and losing, 4-2. Right-hander Matthew Eagen (5.1 IP, 7 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 6 K) delivered a strong start for Greeneville (15-11), effectively working around a plethora of Ridge Runners on the basepaths.

Lefty Carson Foster (4.1 IP, 4 H, 2 ER, 4 BB, 2 K) induced three double-plays in four innings, preventing the Flyboys from scoring more than a pair of runs. While third baseman Tyler Inge (1-for-3, 2 RBI) gave Greeneville a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the third, the Flyboys had leadoff baserunners in the first, second and fourth innings erased by twin-killings.

Bluefield reliever Chris Daniels (1.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R) came out of the bullpen in the fifth inning and turned another double-play to escape a two-on, one-out jam. After Greeneville southpaw Freddy Beruvides (0.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 2 K) struck out back-to-back batters to strand two runners in the sixth, the Ridge Runners entered the seventh inning trailing, 2-1, with just three outs left. Bluefield center fielder Jorge Valdes (1-for-3, R) and left fielder Cole Decker (4-for-4, 2B, R) opened the frame with singles.

Valdes advanced from first base to third base on Decker's base hit, forcing the Flyboys to walk the bases loaded intentionally. Cleanup hitter Ryan Niedzwiedz (2-for-4, 2B, 3 RBI) delivered a three-run double down the right-field line, giving Bluefield a 4-2 lead. Ridge Runners right-hander Chase Blease (1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 K) earned the save, working around a one-out single to seal the comeback victory and series win for Bluefield. The Flyboys have lost five of their last six games since improving to 14-6 last Sunday at Pulaski.

Greeneville hits the road for six straight games beginning in Elizabethton at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. It will return home on Tuesday, July 15, versus Kingsport. Fans can purchase tickets at flyboysbaseball.com or by calling the Flyboys ticket office at (423) 609-7400. In the event of inclement weather, please stay tuned to @GFlyBoys on Facebook, Instagram and X for updates.







