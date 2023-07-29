Fletcher Homers Twice, Alexander Adds Another in High-Powered Loss to Dodgers

July 29, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Reno Aces News Release







Reno, NV - Dominic Fletcher and Blaze Alexander drove in seven runs on three combined homers in a 14-12 Reno Aces (10-15, 54-46) loss to the Oklahoma City Dodgers (17-8, 67-31) Friday night at Greater Nevada Field.

Fletcher hit his sixth and seventh home runs of the season, cruising past his Aces total from 2022 (5). The former Arkansas Razorback went 3-for-5 with the two long balls, a single, and a free pass. Blaze Alexander crushed a three-run homer to the opposite field in the third, giving the Aces an 8-7 lead after they trailed 7-1. It was Alexander's fifth blast on the year.

Reno's offense was fantastic throughout game four with 16 hits and a whopping 16 opportunities with runners in scoring position. The Aces delivered with seven knocks in those spots and got multi-hit nights from Fletcher, Pavin Smith, Kyle Lewis, Diego Castillo, and Ryan Bliss, who doubled for his second extra-base hit in as many nights.

The two clubs combined for seven home runs on a Fireworks Friday, trading punches and huge swings in an entertaining match. The Dodgers' five run sixth was the difference between a win and a loss for the Aces, who dropped their fourth straight game and have lost eight of their last nine games at home.

The Aces and Dodgers continue their series Saturday night at 6:35 p.m. PT.

Aces Notables:

- Dominic Fletcher: 3-for-5, 2 HR, 4 RBI, HBP

- Pavin Smith: 2-for-4, BB

- Kyle Lewis: 3-for-6, 3 RBI

- Diego Castillo: 3-for-6, RBI

- Ryan Bliss: 2-for-4, 2B, BB

The Aces continue their six-game series with the Oklahoma City Dodgers, the Triple-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers, Saturday night at Greater Nevada. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. PT.

Single Game tickets are on sale at RenoAces.com, the Greater Nevada Field Ticket Office, or by texting "TIXX" to 21003. Season Memberships are available via RenoAces.com, texting "MEMBER" to 21003, or calling (775) 334-7000.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from July 29, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.