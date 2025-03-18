Fleet Activate Hadley Hartmetz from LtTIR

March 18, 2025 - Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

BOSTON, MA - The Boston Fleet have activated defender Hadley Hartmetz from Long-Term Injured Reserve (LTIR) ahead of tonight's game against the Montréal Victoire. The rookie will make her Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) debut in front of the home crowd at the Tsongas Center in a battle between the league's top two teams at 7 p.m. ET.

The 23-year-old from Phoenixville, PA was selected by Boston in the seventh round (40th overall) in the 2024 PWHL Draft and has been on LTIR for the duration of the season. Hartmetz played five seasons of NCAA Division 1 hockey at Boston College (2019-21) and Ohio State (2021-24). During her tenure with the Buckeyes she earned two National Championship titles in 2022 and 2024, playing in 118 games while recording 18 goals and 41 assists. Hartmetz is also a two-time medalist with the U.S. U18 Women's National Team (silver-2019, gold-2018).

Hartmetz sustained a lower-body injury while competing with Ohio State back in March 2024. She signed a one-year Standard Player Agreement with the Fleet on Nov. 15 and was moved to the team's Reserve Player list upon activation from LTIR. She has now been signed to a 10-day contract.

