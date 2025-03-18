Knight, Roque, Schroeder Named PWHL 3 Stars of the Week Presented by Shark Beauty Canada

March 18, 2025 - Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) News Release







NEW YORK AND TORONTO - Boston Fleet forward Hilary Knight, New York Sirens forward Abby Roque and Sirens goaltender Corinne Schroeder have been named the Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) 3 Stars of the Week presented by Shark Beauty Canada following games from Mar. 10-16.

FIRST STAR - HILARY KNIGHT, F, BOSTON FLEET

For the second consecutive week, Knight has earned the PWHL's First Star after a stellar performance in Boston's 5-2 victory over the Ottawa Charge on Saturday. In her only game of the week, Knight recorded a goal and two assists, marking her fifth multi-point outing of the season and her third game with three or more points in the last month. Against the Charge, Knight recorded the primary assist on Alina Müller's power play goal at 8:34 of the second period, giving the Fleet a 1-0 lead. Then, with less than eight minutes to go in the third frame, Knight scored the eventual game-winning goal on a breakaway-- her fourth game-winner of the season--before adding the sole assist on Jill Saulnier's empty-net insurance marker. Boston's captain has now recorded seven points in her last three games, highlighted by a career-high four-point performance against New York on Mar. 5, which tied the PWHL record for most points in a game. Knight now sits second in the league in scoring with 12-12- 24, trailing only New York rookie Sarah Fillier in points (10-15- 25) and Montreal's Marie-Philip Poulin in goals (14); she also sits second in the league in game-winning goals with four, just one behind league-leader Poulin. Knight's performance against the Charge helped the Fleet climb into second place in the PWHL standings with 38 points in 23 games, surpassing their inaugural season total of 35 points in 24 games. The victory also extended their team-high point streak to eight games (4-2-2-0).

SECOND STAR - ABBY ROQUE, F, NEW YORK SIRENS

Roque has been named the second star of the week after an impressive showing that included recording points in both games for the Sirens. In a pivotal matchup against first-place Montréal on Wednesday, Roque helped the Sirens snap a nine-game losing streak with a two-point performance (1-1- 2). She scored the opening goal of the game, a key strike to ignite her team's offense, and later assisted on the 3-2 overtime-winning goal, marking her second multi-point contest of the season. Roque- a native of Sault Ste. Marie, MI- also contributed in Sunday's PWHL Takeover Tour Detroit, adding an assist in the Sirens' 4-1 victory over Minnesota. She sits fourth in team scoring with 5-10- 15 on the season, marking a significant milestone as she surpassed her inaugural season total of 13 points. Additionally, Roque extended her career-high point streak to five straight games (2-4- 6), which has helped her move into a tie for 15th in PWHL scoring. Roque's impact extended beyond just her point production this week-- she excelled in the faceoff circle, winning 76.2% of her draws against Montréal and 52.4% against Minnesota.

THIRD STAR - CORINNE SCHROEDER, G, NEW YORK SIRENS

Schroeder played a crucial role in backstopping the Sirens to two straight victories last week, helping end her team's nine-game losing streak with a .953 save percentage and a 1.48 goals-against average. The goaltender made 28 saves- including 16 in the second period- in a 3-2 overtime win against first-place Montréal on Wednesday to secure New York's first victory since Jan. 27. She made her second straight start for the Sirens on Sunday during the eighth stop of the PWHL Takeover Tour--in front of a U.S. record-breaking crowd of 14,288 at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit--making 33 saves while allowing just one goal against to backstop the Sirens to their second straight victory. With the pair of victories, Schroeder now has eight wins on the season- one more than her inaugural season total-- moving her into a tie for third in the category with Minnesota's Maddie Rooney. Schroeder ranks fourth in the PWHL with a .915 save percentage, having faced the fourth-most shots (468). She is also one of just two PWHL goaltenders this season, tied with Rooney, with multiple shutouts (2).

The '3 Stars of the Week' are announced each Monday throughout the regular season and playoffs, encompassing games from the previous Monday through Sunday. Points will be awarded to each selection and will help determine rankings at the end of the year.

First Star = 30 Points

Second Star = 20 Points

Third Star = 10 Points

PWHL '3 Stars of the Week' Standings

Marie-Philip Poulin (MTL) = 90 Points

Hilary Knight (BOS) = 70 Points

Abby Boreen (MTL) = 50 Points

Gabbie Hughes (OTT) = 50 Points

Hannah Miller (TOR) = 50 Points

Laura Stacey (MTL) = 50 Points

Alex Carpenter (NY) = 40 Points

Erin Ambrose (MTL) = 30 Points

Emily Clark (OTT) = 30 Points

Sarah Fillier (NY) = 30 Points

Emerance Maschmeyer (OTT) = 30 Points

Alina Müller (BOS) = 30 Points

Corinne Schroeder (NY) = 30 Points

Susanna Tapani (BOS) = 30 Points

Claire Thompson (MIN) = 30 Points

Kristen Campbell (TOR) = 20 Points

Michela Cava (MIN) = 20 Points

Kendall Coyne Schofield (MIN) = 20 Points

Renata Fast (TOR) = 20 Points

Megan Keller (BOS) = 20 Points

Kateřina Mrázová (OTT) = 20 Points

Abby Roque = 20 Points

Ann-Renée Desbiens (MTL) = 10 Points

Taylor Heise (MIN) = 10 Points

Sophie Jaques (MIN) = 10 Points

Sidney Morin (BOS) = 10 Points

Maddie Rooney (MIN) = 10 Points

Kati Tabin (MTL) = 10 Points

• Discuss this story on the Professional Women's Hockey League message board...





Professional Women's Hockey League Stories from March 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.