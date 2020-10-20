Flatland Cavalry Concert at Hodgetown this Friday

October 20, 2020 - Texas League (TL) - Amarillo Sod Poodles News Release





Lubbock roots-country outfit and fast-rising Texas country/Americana band Flatland Cavalry along with opener Triston Marez are scheduled to perform at HODGETOWN in downtown Amarillo this Friday, October 23. Tickets for the outdoor concert are on sale now and can be purchased online, in-person, or over the phone.

The open-air, socially-distanced concert at the home of the Sod Poodles is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. with gates opening at 5 p.m.

A happy hour will be held from gates open until 6:30 p.m., which offers $2 domestic beers.

Advanced ticket pricing ranges from $15 to $27 depending on ticket type and location. Seating options comprise premium club seats, on-field tables, bowl seating, and standing-room-only/lawn seating.

Tickets can be purchased online at www.SodPoodles.com or HERE, by phone at 806-803-9547, or in-person at the HODGETOWN box office. Box office hours are Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Day of the event purchasing will be available, but a $2 increase will be in effect and ticket availability is not guaranteed.

About Flatland Cavalry:

Flatland Cavalry- frontman and chief songwriter Cleto Cordero, guitarist Reid Dillon, bassist Jonathan Saenz, drummer Jason Albers, and fiddle player Wesley Hall- has been stretching their legs across the country this past year after honing their craft and voice in the music boomtown of Lubbock, Texas. Their latest album Homeland Insecurity finds Flatland further evolving as musicians and storytellers. They continue to expand their sonic palettes while remaining true to those defining characteristics that made them rising standouts years ago. On their previous releases, Come May and Humble Folks, Cordero and company harnessed untethered emotions, feel-good rhythms, and simple raw energy to make it into the hearts of fans and critics. For more information, visit www.flatlandcavalry.com.

About Triston Marez:

Country singer and Houston native Triston Marez's sound isn't just centered around the crying steel or prominent fiddles that often go hand in hand with the rolling plains or legendary dancehalls that come to mind when thinking about country music - they're part of a way of life for the 22-year-old. Marez's debut EP, That Was All Me, showcases Marez's rich vocals telling tales of long nights, former flames and new love with a relatable honesty. On the EP, Marez's influences - Chris Ledoux, Aaron Watson and Cody Johnson - weave throughout a collection of pure country music. As a member of a musical family from Oklahoma known for their bluegrass and fiddle talents, Marez started playing guitar at age six. For more information, visit www.tristonmarezofficial.com.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from October 20, 2020

Flatland Cavalry Concert at Hodgetown this Friday - Amarillo Sod Poodles

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.