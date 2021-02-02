Flatland Cavalry & Hailey Whitters Join Midland at Whataburger Field

Hailey Whitters and Flatland Calvary are set to kick off the tunes at Whataburger Field for country music superstars Midland on March 27. Tickets are on sale now!

Attendees will have the option of enjoying the concert from the field, seating bowl, or suite level. The field has been divided into individual pods with a six-foot clear path on all sides. The seating bowl has also been reconfigured to maintain social distance between attendees.

On-field pod tickets must be purchased for a minimum of four and maximum of six guests. Pod locations will be reserved based on purchase order. Seating bowl tickets must be purchased in groups of two, four, or six guests.Tickets cannot be purchased individually for any areas.

The Hooks Box Office is currently closed to all in-person transactions. All purchases need to be made via the link below. If you have any questions please email info@cchooks.com.

