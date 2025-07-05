Flanagan Joins Breaker Nation
July 5, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)
Biloxi Breakers News Release
BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Breakers have signed defenseman Declan Flanagan for the 2025-2026 season.
Flanagan became available on June 26, 2025, after being released by the Watertown Wolves. He was originally signed by the Wolves following his 2023-2024 collegiate season at the University of Michigan, Dearborn, playing 14 games. He went on to play 26 games in 2024-2025, recording 2 goals and 6 assists.
"Declan is still developing as a young defenseman. He's got a big frame and will be an anchor in our D-zone. He has a ton of upside and is extremely coachable. I'm looking forward to seeing Flanny develop into one of the top D-men in the league," said Head Coach Charlie Pens.
Welcome to Biloxi, Declan Flanagan!
