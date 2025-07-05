Flanagan Joins Breaker Nation

July 5, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Biloxi Breakers News Release







BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Breakers have signed defenseman Declan Flanagan for the 2025-2026 season.

Flanagan became available on June 26, 2025, after being released by the Watertown Wolves. He was originally signed by the Wolves following his 2023-2024 collegiate season at the University of Michigan, Dearborn, playing 14 games. He went on to play 26 games in 2024-2025, recording 2 goals and 6 assists.

"Declan is still developing as a young defenseman. He's got a big frame and will be an anchor in our D-zone. He has a ton of upside and is extremely coachable. I'm looking forward to seeing Flanny develop into one of the top D-men in the league," said Head Coach Charlie Pens.

Season tickets are on sale now at BILOXIBREAKERS.NET!

Interested in sponsoring the Biloxi Breakers? Email ngosline@biloxibreakers.net.

Welcome to Biloxi, Declan Flanagan!







Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from July 5, 2025

Flanagan Joins Breaker Nation - Biloxi Breakers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.