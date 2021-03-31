Five-Year MLB Veteran Michael Tonkin Returns to Flock

March 31, 2021 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Long Island Ducks News Release









Long Island Ducks pitcher Michael Tonkin

(Long Island Ducks) Long Island Ducks pitcher Michael Tonkin(Long Island Ducks)

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks today announced the signing of right-handed pitcher with Major League experience Michael Tonkin. He begins his second season with the Ducks and 13th in professional baseball. Additionally, he will serve as the team's bullpen coach during the 2021 season.

"Michael adds a tremendous wealth of experience and knowledge about the game to our pitching staff," said Ducks President/GM Michael Pfaff. "We look forward to having him back pitching out of our bullpen while simultaneously assisting new pitching coach Darin Downs."

Tonkin pitched in the Major Leagues with the Minnesota Twins from 2013-17. He appeared in 141 MLB games, compiling a 3-3 record with a 4.43 ERA and 149 strikeouts to 54 walks over 146.1 innings of work. The California native made his big league debut on July 11, 2013, when he retired all four Tampa Bay Rays batters he faced, including a strikeout of Evan Longoria. Tonkin went on to allow just one earned run in nine appearances (11.1 innings) with Minnesota that year. He was also named an MiLB.com Organization All-Star in both 2012 and 2013.

The 31-year-old first joined the Ducks in June of 2019 after beginning the year in the Milwaukee Brewers organization. He pitched in 21 games with the Flock, allowing just four runs (one earned) over 26.2 innings, good for a 0.34 ERA. The righty accrued a 3-2 record, seven saves and 31 strikeouts to just nine walks. His contract was then purchased by the Arizona Diamondbacks organization on August 19, and he went on to make five appearances with Triple-A Reno. Tonkin was originally selected by the Twins in the 30th round of the 2008 amateur draft out of Palmdale High School in California.

"I am looking forward to getting out on the field and competing this year," said Tonkin. "I am excited to have the opportunity to help the team win another championship as both a player and a coach."

The Long Island Ducks are members of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball, a Professional Partner League of Major League Baseball, and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call (631) 940-DUCK (3825).

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from March 31, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.