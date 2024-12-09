Five Wins in a Row for Brooklyn

December 9, 2024 - USL Super League (USLSL)

Brooklyn FC News Release







Brooklyn FC continue their astonishing run of form as they gain another three points with the identical score as the previous match and almost with an identical starting XI. Head Coach Jess Silva made a slight tweak as she opted to start Purcell over Martinez in net.

In the 11th minute the home side made something out of nothing as Mackin, their left back was able to unleash a screamer from the left side of the box. Purcell was beaten by the pace of the shot but lucky for her the ball did not beat the post.

That early threat seemed to have woke Brooklyn up. Just a few minutes later Pluck received the ball from Scarpelli via a throw in and immediately started driving towards the Lexington SC back line. As she continued to drive into space she attracted four Lexington SC players which allowed George to be free in space at the top of the box. After receiving the pass from Pluck, George wasted no time driving at the center back then shuffling the ball to her right foot to unleash an unstoppable strike to open Brooklyn's account on the night.

Ten minutes before halftime, Scarpelli got in on the action. She let go from roughly 30 yards out. The ball dipped in time to beat the hands of the Lexington SC goalkeeper but unfortunately it did not beat the crossbar.

Brooklyn's second goal of the match was created how most of their goals are, a forced turnover from relentless pressing. After winning the ball back in the midfield, Sasha Pickard quickly found Grabias on the right wing. Allowed time and space, Grabias chipped in an inch perfect pass that bounced just in front of the Lexington SC center back which allowed Garziano to pounce on it with a one-time shot to double the lead. Although the Lexington SC goalkeeper was able to get a hand on it, it was not enough to evade the ball from trickling over the line.

Brooklyn's strength in attack has been their variety of goal scorers. They do not just rely on one player to score and that makes it hard for the opposing team's to nullify their attack. Grabias, who scored a hat-trick last match, turned provider this time around.

Scheriff made it three goals to the good in the final minute of the match when she capitalized on a lack of awareness by the Lexington SC center back. When she couldn't find a pass to make she turned back towards her own goal to play the ball to her goalkeeper. Scheriff was able to nick the ball off her feet before keeping her composure to slot home the goal of the match. They say you make your own luck, Scheriff can attest to that.

Brooklyn are now undefeated in five matches in a row, three points clear in first place and in the best form of the season.

Next Match

Brooklyn will look to continue this hot streak into the next match as they go away to Dallas Trinity Sat. Dec. 14th at 3:30pm EST at the Cotton Bowl in their final match before the winter break.

