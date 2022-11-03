Five Somerset Patriots Named New York Yankees Organization All-Stars by MiLB

Bridgewater, New Jersey - Minor League Baseball has named five members of the Somerset Patriots as 2022 New York Yankees Organization All-Stars.

SS Anthony Volpe, New York's No. 1 prospect, was one of the many Yankees All-Stars that stood out in Somerset this season. Prior to his promotion to Triple-A on September 2, Volpe was the Patriots leader in home runs (18), RBIs (60), SLG (.472), hits (106), doubles (31), triples (4, T-1st), extra base hits (53), total bases (199), runs (71), multi-hit games (26) and stolen bases (44). He also ranked second on the team in BA (.251), OPS (.820) and walks (57) and third in OBP (.348), making it so that he ranked top three on the team in 16 different offensive categories.

The Somerset County native also ranked among the Eastern League leaders in several statistics. He was tied for first in doubles (31) and extra base hits (52), second in runs (71) and stolen bases (44), and third in total bases (199) at the time of his call-up.

He finished the 2022 season with 21 homers, 35 doubles, 86 runs scored and five triples -- the only player in MiLB to reach all those thresholds.

Volpe ranked first among Yankees minor leaguers in hits (127), doubles (35), extra base hits (61), total bases (235) and stolen bases (50). He finished second in home runs (21) and RBIs (T,65).

In addition, he played the entire season at shortstop and committed 13 errors in 127 games.

No. 2 prospect, OF Jasson Dominguez, joined Somerset for the end of the regular season and championship run. After appearing in just five Double-A regular season games, the 19-year-old-phenom shined in the postseason. In his five playoff games, "The Martian" hit .450 with three home runs and 10 RBIs. In the clinching game, Dominguez went 3-for-4 with two homers and six RBIs.

Dominguez led the organization's MiLB players in runs (92); second in hits (123), triples (7), and total bases (208); third in extra base hits (46) and walks (72); fourth in stolen bases (37), fifth in RBIs (59) and doubles (23); ninth in OPS (.836), and 10th in BA (.373) and SLG (.461).

C Austin Wells, the No. 4 prospect, posted a career-best 20 home runs and slashed a combined .277/.385/.512 line for the season. He also stole 16 bases on the season without getting caught.

Since his promotion to Double-A on July 5, no player on the team had more RBI (43, 2nd in EL) than Wells.

In his 55 games as a Patriot, Wells slashed .261/.360.479 and added 12 home runs. He carried his leadership and clutch hitting into the postseason, where he posted a .318 average with seven hits, two doubles, a home run and eight RBIs.

Wells ranked among the organizations MiLB leaders in BA (7th), home runs (T-3rd), RBI (T-2nd), SLG (2nd), OPS (5th), extra base hits (T-9th), total bases (9th), and runs (7th).

After a breakout campaign in the Arizona Fall League, OF Elijah Dunham (No. 19 prospect), continued to impress during the 2022 season. He played the full season in Somerset. His 63 RBI led the team and finished second in runs (67) and stolen bases (37).

Dunham appeared among the Yankees MiLB leaders with 17 home runs (6th), 63 RBIs (3rd), 103 hits (7th), 26 doubles (3rd), 59 walks (8th), 46 extra base hits (T-3rd), 186 total bases (6th), 67 runs (4th), and 37 stolen bases (4th).

He split time this season in left and right field where he had six outfield assists and dazzled with his defense.

During the postseason, Dunham hit a home run and drove in four runs to go along with a .368 average in the five games played.

One of the biggest success stories out of Somerset this season was INF Andres Chaparro. The 23-year-old broke out in a big way and led the team with his 19 home runs. He finished third in the organization with his 20 total homers.

In 34 games following his return from the injured list on August 4, Chappy hit .333 with a 1.092 OPS, 11 home runs and 36 RBIs. During that stretch, he ranked among the Eastern League leaders in RBI (36, 1st), SLG (.683, 1st), HR (11, T-1st), OPS (1.093, 2nd), TB (86, 2nd), BA (.333, 3rd), OBP (.410, 4th) and H (42, T-6th).

Chaparro added a .300 average, a home run and three RBIs in the postseason.

It's the second consecutive season that Volpe, Wells, Dunham and Chaparro have been named MiLB Yankees Organization All-Stars, while Dominguez has earned the honors for the first time in his career.

