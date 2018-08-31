Five Shuckers Tabbed to Play in Arizona Fall League

August 31, 2018 - Southern League (SL) - Biloxi Shuckers News Release





BILOXI, MS - Biloxi Shuckers INF Keston Hiura, RHP Jon Olczak, INF Weston Wilson, OF Trent Grisham and RHP Miguel Sanchez have all been selected to play on the Peoria Javelinas in the Arizona Fall League. The five Shuckers players make up five of the eight Milwaukee Brewers' minor-league players selected to the Arizona Fall League roster this season.

Hiura, the Brewers' #1 prospect, has been a key cog in the Shuckers offense since his promotion to Biloxi on June 1. In 69 games with Biloxi, Hiura is hitting .268 with 17 doubles, two triples, six home runs, 20 RBI and 33 runs scored. Including his time with the Carolina Mudcats this season, the ninth-overall pick from the 2017 draft has collected 51 extra-base hits, and was named the Carolina League Player of the Month in May. Hiura also participated in the MLB All-Star Future's Game on July 15.

Olczak, a 21st-round selection by the Milwaukee Brewers in 2015, has been one of the best setup pitchers in the Southern League this season. He was named the Southern League Relief Pitcher of the Month in May, and has not allowed an inherited runner to score this season (0-for-24). In 55.2 innings, Olczak has allowed just nine earned runs and walked 17 while striking out 60. His ten wins are tied for the second most in the Southern League, while his eight holds rank fifth in the league. He also leads the league in fewest baserunners per nine innings pitched among relievers.

Promoted to the Shuckers on August 22, Wilson put together a scalding second half with the Carolina Mudcats. The 23-year-old slashed .362/.419/.567 with nine doubles, a triple, six home runs and 31 RBI in 40 games. He was named the Carolina League Player of the Month for July after hitting .436 with six doubles, a triple, five homers and 23 RBI.

Grisham, the 15th pick in the 2015 draft, has spent the entire season with the Shuckers, posting a .358 on-base percentage with ten doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 30 RBI. His 61 walks are the fifth most in the Southern League, and his 11 outfield assists rank second in the league.

Sanchez, a 24-year-old righty from Bonao, DR, joined the Shuckers in the middle of May and has been featured in long relief out of the bullpen. Over 37 innings of work in 21 appearances, Sanchez has allowed 12 earned runs and walked 13 while striking out 54 batters. He has held opponents to a .230 batting average against while recording a 2.90 ERA.

The Arizona Fall League was created in 1992 as an off-season "graduate school" for top prospects to showcase their talent for scouts, general managers and farm directors, while playing alongside high-end talent from other Major League teams. Peoria's team is formed from the farm systems of the Brewers, Atlanta Braves, San Diego Padres, Seattle Mariners and Tampa Bay Rays. Last season, 2018 Shuckers Jake Gatewood, Corey Ray, Adrian Houser, Lucas Erceg, Nate Griep, Quintin Torres-Costa and Jon Perrin all participated in the Arizona Fall League. ?

Single game tickets for the Biloxi Shuckers 2018 season can be purchased at the MGM Park box office or over the phone through Ticketmaster at (800) 745-3000. Playoff tickets and group outings are also available and can be reserved by calling 228-233-3465 or visiting www.biloxishuckers.com.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from August 31, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.