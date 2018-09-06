Five-Run Fifth Propels Saints to 8-2 Victory and a 2-0 Lead in North Division Series

September 6, 2018 - American Association (AA) - St. Paul Saints News Release





ST. PAUL, MN - The St. Paul Saints had the top offense in the American Association in the month of August. It has carried over into the playoffs as they put up five runs in the fourth inning, got a strong 7.0 innings from Eddie Medina, and took down the Gary SouthShore RailCats 8-2 on Thursday night in Game 2 of the North Division Series at CHS Field in front of 2,334. The Saints now lead the best-of-five series 2-0, with a chance to sweep Friday night at the U.S. Steel Yard.

With the game tied at two in the fourth Joey Wong got the inning started off of RailCats starter Lars Liguori with a single to left-center. Max Murphy followed with a single that put runners at first and second. Kyle Barrett, who ended the regular season with a 27-game hitting streak, sent one back up the middle for an RBI single giving the Saints a 3-2 lead. Liguori departed for Gabe Perez, who had been one of the better starters for the RailCats before being put on the inactive list in mid-August. In his first action in three weeks Perez walked Burt Reynolds to load the bases. Brady Shoemaker made it 4-2 with a sacrifice fly to left. Zach Walters followed that with an RBI double scoring Barrett to make it 5-2. Dante Bichette Jr. finished the scoring with a two-run single giving the Saints a 7-2 lead.

That was more than enough for Medina who, after giving up two runs in the first, settled down and was dominant in his next six innings. In the first he gave up a leadoff double to Will Savage and, with one out, Tillman Pugh singled to right driving home Savage giving the RailCats a 1-0 lead. With two outs and Pugh at third, Ronnie Mitchell singled to center scoring Pugh making it 2-0.

Medina allowed just two runners to reach second from that point on. In the second he walked D.K. Carey with two outs and he would steal second. Medina, however, struck out Savage to end the inning.

The Saints got even in the third when Barrett led off with a single to right. He finished the night 3-5 with an RBI, two runs and a stolen base. Reynolds walked and Shoemaker doubled home Barrett making it 2-1. Shoemaker was 2-4 with two doubles and two RBI. A Walters RBI groundout made it 2-2.

In the fourth Medina walked Randy Santiesteban with one out, but got Alex Crosby to ground into an inning ending double play.

In the fifth Savage reached on an infield single to third and Pugh walked with two outs. Medina would get Colin Willis to fly out to center to end the inning.

Medina retired the final seven men he faced and went 7.0 innings allowing two runs on five hits while walking three and striking out seven while throwing 113 pitches, 66 for strikes.

The Saints bullpen did the rest with Mike Devine pitching a perfect eighth and Zack Jones slammed it shut in the ninth with a perfect inning of relief.

The two teams now change venues and will meet in game three of the best-of-five series on Friday night at U.S. Steel Yard at 7:10 p.m. The Saints send RHP Jake Matthys (9-8, 4.10) to the mound while the RailCats are TBA. The game can be heard on Alt 93.3 FM.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from September 6, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.