Five Rox Players Named to 2024 Futures League All-Star Game

July 17, 2024 - Futures Collegiate Baseball League (FCBL)

Brockton Rox News Release







BROCKTON, MA. - The Futures League announced on Wednesday afternoon that five Brockton Rox players have been named to the 2024 Futures League All-Star Game. These players include James Nichols, Dom Capperella, Braxton Templin, Conner Vercollone, and Sebastian Mexico.

Nichols, entering his second season with the Rox, has impressed through his seven starts this summer. Although he holds a 1-3 record, Nichols has produced a solid 3.20 ERA with 22 strikeouts. He has also only walked 14 batters. His longest start was on the 4th of July. He went seven complete innings, allowing one earned run on four strikeouts.

The Bridgewater, MA native is coming off his sophomore season with Roger Williams University. During this past spring, Nichols appeared 13 times out of the bullpen, tossing for a 2.57 ERA and 15 strikeouts.

Dom Capperella is halfway through his first season in the Futures League. In the seven starts he has made, Capperella has also been solid. He has pitched a total of 33.1 innings, including a 4.86 ERA and 30 strikeouts. Capperella has only allowed 22 hits in the work he has completed.

The incoming sophomore to Mt. Saint Mary's College only appeared twice as a freshman, walking two and striking out one.

Sebastian Mexico has been on a tear this season for the Rox. The incoming junior has appeared in 26 games for the Rox, batting for an astounding .383 average, including two home runs and 19 RBIs. He's only struck out 15 times all season, just 16 percent of his total at-bats.

Mexico recently transferred to Louisiana Tech after two full seasons at Fordham. In those two seasons, Mexico batted .245 at the plate, smacking three home runs and 34 RBIs.

In the 34 games he has appeared in, Braxton Templin has been sensational behind the dish. The Georgetown sophomore is currently batting .286 at the plate, accompanied by a home run and ten RBIs. He has also produced a .982 fielding percentage thus far into the summer. Templin only appeared in six games for the Hoyas, walking once and scoring a run.

Finally, Conner Vercollone has also been named to the All-Star Game. The Rox outfielder has appeared in 34 contests, combining for 90 total at-bats. In those frames, Vercollone has batted .278 at the dish, including ten doubles and 13 RBIs.

The incoming junior to St. Bonaventure University has caught sizable attention in the last two seasons. More importantly, his stolen base abilities have been a factor. He's stolen 16 total bags for the Rox, the second-highest on the team.

The Futures League All-Star Game and festivities will take place in Norwich, Connecticut. All five players will play for "Team Three Rivers." The Home Run Derby kicks off on Monday, July 22, with the game itself taking place on Tuesday, July 23rd. Catch all the action live on the Futures League Network!

The Rox return home tonight, playing in game two of their homestead against the Nashua Silver Knights. Tickets and additional information can be found at https://tickets.brocktonrox.com/.

