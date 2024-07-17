Brockton Stomps New Britain to Open Week at Home

BROCKTON, MA. - Brockton used an eight run first inning and defeated New Britain 13-7 on Tuesday night at Campanelli Stadium. The Rox boasted their record to 13-28 while the Bees dropped to 24-16.

Prior to the game Brockton Rox skipper Joe Logan spoke about how his team can turn the table around as they've lost eight of the previous ten games. "The kids really have to do it but I don't turn losing by the score. I turn winning and losing by how you play the game with the intensity of doing the little things, being early, getting your work in and doing the things that they need to do and they just need to pay attention to the small details and get out of the small little slumps and we will be fine."

Rox designated hitter Sebastian Mexico spoke about transferring to Louisiana Tech this upcoming academic year. "It's been a long time coming, it's been a long process for a while but realistically I felt the most out of him and they have a good group of coaches there, fan base is electric and [a lot more] great stuff. I got to see the campus for the first time this weekend and that was a lock spot and I was like "check that box alright this is my home.""

Brockton's starting pitcher Ryan Maiorano (Fairfield University) secured the victory after pitching for five innings. He allowed ten hits and seven runs, five of which were earned, while walking two and striking out three. Sean Zaslaw (Bryant University) had an impressive four innings save as he shut the door allowing three hits, one walk and two strikeouts. Meanwhile, New Britain's Trey Deitelbaum (Bryant University) suffered the loss after pitching a single inning, during which he allowed six hits and eight runs, two of which were earned. Deitelbaum also walked and struck out a batter.

Brockton had an impressive start, scoring eight runs with six hits and three errors in the first. It all began with Connor Campbell (University of Scranton) leading off the bottom of the first with a solid base hit, followed by Conner Vercollone (St. Bonaventure University) reaching first on a fielder's choice and advancing to second on an error by the shortstop. Campbell made it to third base. The Rox had two runners in scoring position when Mexico delivered an RBI double, giving Brockton a 1-0 lead. This was followed by Luke Bauer's (Georgetown University) base hit, bringing in two more runs and extending the Rox's lead to 3-0. The offense didn't stop there, as Peter Messervy (Harvard University) reached first on an error, allowing him to advance all the way to third and clearing the way for Bauer to cross home plate from second, making it a 4-0 game. Ben Rose (St. Anslem College) then delivered a base hit, scoring Messervy from third. The highlight of the inning was Vercollone coming inches away from hitting a grand slam, as he hit a double off the center field wall, clearing the bases and bringing the score to 8-0.

After the game Vercollone talked about his three run double in the first. "I was trying to put a ball in play and not get too much. Those balls [tend to] run into accidents. I am trying to hit the ball the other way a little early and I got the ball in front that goes."

The Bees responded in the top of the second with a strong offensive performance. With a runner on first base and two outs, John LaFleur (College of the Holy Cross) hit a single and advanced to second on a fielding error by the shortstop, Dante Leach (Tennessee Wesleyan University). This error allowed Perez to score. Following this, Landyn Vidourek (University of Cincinnati) hit a single to center field, allowing LaFleur to score and reducing the Rox's lead to six runs.

In the bottom of the inning, the Rox started off strong with two consecutive base hits, putting runners in scoring position. Braxton Templin (Georgetown University) then hit a sacrifice fly to left field, allowing Bauer to score from third base. Following that, Messervy scored on a wild pitch, extending Brockton's lead to 10-2.

The Rox initially had a comfortable eight-run lead heading into the third inning. However, New Britain managed to chip away in the third. With two runners on base and two outs, Ryan Perez (Coastal Carolina College) hit a single to center field, bringing the score to 10-3. Then, Scott Gell (Stony Brook University) singled to right field, bringing home two runs. He then advanced to second and then to third due to an error in the right field by Vercollone, narrowing the gap further to make it a 10-5 game. The Bees added one more run thanks to LaFleur's base hit.

Both teams traded one run each in the fifth. In the sixth inning, Mexico started things off with a double to center field. A few batters later, Brockton scored thanks to Templin's extra base hit, making the score 12-7. In the seventh, the Rox added one run apiece when Leach advanced on an error by the second baseman. He stole second and advanced to third on an error by the catcher and Campbell drove him home.

After the game Rox manager Joe Logan talked about tonight's win as the Rox began a seven game homestand entering tonight's game. "Yeah, we gotta get one at a time and we gotta get one first and we will see what we can do tomorrow."

Brockton's Campbell led the team with four hits in the game. Mexico and Bauer also contributed with a hit each, while five different Brockton players recorded a hit apiece. On the Bees' side, Daniel Perez (Memphis College) had an impressive three-hit game, while A.J. Evasco (Kansas State University), Ryan Perez (Coastal Carolina University) and LaFleur each had two hits. Additionally, four different New Britain players recorded a hit apiece.

The Rox return home tonight, playing in game two of their homestead against the Nashua Silver Knights. Tickets and additional information can be found at https://tickets.brocktonrox.com/.

