Five Returnees Look To Make An Impact

February 5, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Mankato MoonDogs News Release







MANKATO MN - With rosters starting to take shape across the entirety of the Northwoods League, the Mankato MoonDogs Organization has been hard at work, building the best possible team for the ever-approaching season. Fortunately, the baseball club had an easy time bringing in five players in particular for the 2024 season: Eli Anderson, Jake Duer, Brevin Goetz, Nick Hentges and Tanner Shumski.

All familiar names, this group is familiar with ISG Field. Returning talent from the previous season is always exciting, but especially when it is coupled with the elite performance that these five MoonDogs exemplify.

Eli Anderson spent the 2023 summer on a temp-deal with the MoonDogs, where he impressed in his limited action. The outfielder finished his six-game stint hitting for great contact, (.346 Batting Average) whilst providing plenty of extra bases, including a pair of flashy triples. Anderson has some serious wheels, which were on full display last summer in his 5/6 efforts stealing on the basepath. The North Iowa Area Community College left-handed bat should aid in providing plenty of sparks to a fiery group in the 2024 campaign.

Jake Duer has a long journey to Mankato, but one that was well worth its while a season ago. The Texas native stands at 6'1 and spent 21 games with the MoonDogs in 2023, where he finished hitting at a .304 clip coupled with 18 RBI. The standout sophomore from TCU will yet again make the switch from Horned Frogs-Purple to MoonDogs-Orange this summer and makes for an exciting addition to the team's lineup.

Brevin Goetz returns to the rubber for the Orange and Grey this summer, after making nine appearances a season ago. The wiry right-handed arm from Gustavus Adolphus College finished with a 4.43 ERA in 14 appearances out of the bullpen with the Gusties in the spring and looks to provide stable service in a similar role close to home, as the Minnesota native returns to Mankato for the summer.

Much like Goetz, Nick Hentges will make the move from Gustavus Adolphus College to Mankato for the summer of 2024. Hentges is a 6'3 sophomore who saw four appearances in a MoonDogs uniform in 2023. The left-handed arm saw 10.1 innings a season ago, where he allowed just 10 hits across 50 batters faced. The Edina Minnesota native brings a familiar face to the bump that fans should look forward to refamiliarizing themselves with this summer.

Tanner Shumski's a local favorite. Shumski grew up in Mankato, and stayed close to home, pursuing an athletic and academic career at Minnesota State University Mankato. Adding a third Mankato tally to the docket a summer ago, Shumski finished 20.2 innings shoved with a 4.35 ERA. The sophomore is sure to bring more excitement to the turf of ISG Field, and despite being born on April 1, 2004, ensures this signing is no April Fool's joke.

The Mankato MoonDogs Baseball Club is thrilled to retain such authentic talent from a season ago and knows the veteran leadership will provide great value to a team that does not plan on stopping short of the championship in 2024. Join us this season starting on May 27th as we take on the La Crosse Loggers to open the 2024 season at ISG Filed.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from February 5, 2024

Five Returnees Look To Make An Impact - Mankato MoonDogs

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.