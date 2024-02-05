Jay Ray's Returns for It's Fourth Season with the Express

February 5, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Eau Claire Express News Release







Eau Claire, WI - The Express are excited to announce their continued partnership with Jay Ray's Deli as they return for their 4th season with the team! Jay Ray's is a drive-thru deli famous for their loaded hot and cold sub sandwiches full of fresh ingredients. Jay Ray's will keep the naming rights to our Center Field Pavilion and offer their delicious sandwiches to groups throughout the season.

"I'm excited about our continued partnership with Jay Rays. They've become a summer staple for the Eau Claire Express and are something our fans look forward to when booking the Center Field Pavilion," said Express General Manager Sammi Kreuser-Costello.

Jay Ray's Deli is located at 1907 Brackett Ave in Eau Claire and is open Monday - Friday from 11 am - 6 pm, Saturday from 11 am - 3 pm, and are closed on Sundays. You can view their full menu here: https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=719741536801328&set=p.719741536801328.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from February 5, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.