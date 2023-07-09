Five Fresno Pitchers Blank San Jose 1-0 for 2nd Straight Shutout and 10th Sunday Win in a Row

Fresno, CA - For the second straight game, the Fresno Grizzlies (49-32, 13-2) blanked the San Jose Giants (44-37, 4-11) 1-0 Sunday evening from Chukchansi Park. The Grizzlies relished their 10th straight Sunday win, dating back to April 30. With the triumph, the Grizzlies improved to 13-2 in the second half, 16-3 in their last 19 games and 26-6 in their last 32 contests. Fresno moved to 8-1 in July and have won seven of their last eight versus San Jose. The Grizzlies enjoyed their fifth shutout win of 2023, their second in as many nights, bringing their scoreless streak to 18 innings. Fresno took five out of six games over their past three series, all against the California League North Division.

The Grizzlies scored their lone run in the second when Jamari Baylor clobbered a solo shot to center field. Baylor's seventh homer of the season went 457 feet at 108 MPH off the bat. On the other side of the ball, five Fresno pitchers combined for their second straight shutout against San Jose. The group allowed seven hits and no walks while fanning 10. Jackson Cox started, working four frames, permitting three hits and striking out five. Carlos Torres (4-1, win) followed with two innings, punching out three. Carson Skipper (7) and Davis Palermo (6) picked up holds after clean frames. Zach Agnos wrapped up the win with two strikeouts. Agnos has a California League-best 15 saves, putting him in the Grizzlies' record books. He is now tied for 10th all-time in single-season saves with Jean Machi (2012) and Heath Hembree (2012).

The Giants scattered seven hits with Turner Hill and Diego Velasquez tallying two hits apiece. Velasquez roped a double and triple in the loss. San Jose southpaw Hayden Wynja (4-2) suffered his second setback of the year to Fresno after four innings of action. Tyler Vogel and Dylan Cumming combined for four scoreless frames, giving up one hit. The teams finished the game in 1 hour and 51 minutes, the fastest time for Fresno this season. Both clubs will enjoy their All-Star break before returning to their schedules on Friday.

Top Performers: Fresno Grizzlies (Colorado Rockies)

- RHP Jackson Cox (4.0 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 5 K)

- Grizzlies bullpen (5.0 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 5 K)

- 2B Jamari Baylor (1-3, HR, RBI, R)

Top Performers: San Jose Giants (San Francisco Giants)

- SS Diego Velasquez (2-4, 3B, 2B)

- CF Turner Hill (2-4, SB)

- Giants pitching (8.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 5 K)

ON THAT FRES-NOTE:

This season, 38 of the Grizzlies 81 games have ended in one or two-run affairs (47%). Fresno is 17-9 (12-4 at home) in one-run games and 7-5 (5-2 at home) in two-run contests. Overall, the Grizzlies are 24-14 in those games with a 17-6 record at home.

