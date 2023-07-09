Taylor Homers, Quakes Fall Sunday

San Bernardino, CA - Despite a home run from Dodgers' rehabbing infielder Chris Taylor, the Quakes dropped Sunday's series-finale to the Inland Empire 66ers, 12-6 at San Manuel Stadium.

Taylor, who rehabbed with the Quakes for four games in 2019, finished 1-for-3 with a walk, while playing seven innings at shortstop.

Leading 3-2 in the fifth, the Quakes bullpen had a tough go of it, as Reynaldo Yean (0-1) struggled with his command and was charged with five of the seven runs that Inland Empire plated in the inning, as the 66ers took the lead for good at 9-3.

Rancho fought back and pulled to within three at 9-6, but the 66ers continued their attack on the Rancho bullpen, tallying three in the last of the seventh to put it away.

Josue De Paula had three of Rancho's 13 hits, while Simon Reid and Jose Izarra each had two hits apiece.

Inland Empire starter Fernando Guanare (3-0) worked five innings and gave up three runs on six hits, earning the win.

The Quakes head into the All-Star Break, having lost four of six to Inland Empire in the series. Rancho will resume play on Friday at home, hosting the Modesto Nuts for a three-game set.

Friday the 14th will be Julio Urias Bobblehead Giveaway, as part of Chaffey College Night. Tickets are currently available at rcquakes.com. Go Quakes!

