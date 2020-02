Five Dock Spiders Players Set to Return to Roster in 2020

FOND DU LAC, WI - The Fond du Lac Dock Spiders are excited to welcome back five players from last year's team who will be returning in 2020. Aaron Anderson (Flagler College), Aaron Ball (Kankakee Community College), Andrew Jack (St. Charles Community College), Sam Novitske (Oregon), and Kellen Sarver (University of Illinois) are all set to be a part of the 2020 squad.

Anderson, a redshirt junior from Flagler College, brings a booming bat back to Fond du Lac. Last season, he led the Dock Spiders with a .326 batting average. While playing in 37 games, he hit 4 home runs with 23 RBI.

Ball, a 6'2" sophomore pitcher at Kankakee Community College, led last year's Dock Spiders team in starts (10). He posted a 2.84 ERA in 44.1 innings pitched.

Jack is currently a freshman at St. Charles Community College in Missouri. The 6'6$B!m(B southpaw pitcher appeared in 3 games for the Dock Spiders late last season while picking up 7 strikeouts.

Novitske, a sophomore infielder at Oregon University, is entering his second season with the Ducks. Novitske played for the Dock Spiders last summer and played in 38 games with 145 at bats, finishing the season with 47 hits and a .324 batting average.

Sarver, a junior catcher from the University of Illinois, was one of three Dock Spider players selected to the All Star Game last season. During the 2019 season, he hit .291 and led the team with 220 putouts.

