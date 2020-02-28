MoonDogs Name First Four Guys Headed to the Frank in 2020

Mankato, Minn. -Â The Mankato MoonDogs have acquired four new arms for their upcoming 2020 season. Among them are Ryan Christopher, AJ Wood, Cameron Zunkel and Justin Foy.

Ryan Christopher - Concordia - St. Paul

Christopher, a southpaw starting arm out of Jackson, Minn., went 2-3 in six starts with the Golden Bears in 2019. In 25.2 innings of work, Christopher posted a 5.96 ERA and retired 30 of 125 batters faced on strikes. Also a force on offense, Christopher hit eight triples and four doubles while batting .292 in his sophomore year.

AJ Wood - Tarleton State University

A senior transfer in 2020 at Tarleton State University, Wood is a native of Sacramento, Calif. At Central Washington University in 2019, the right-handed bullpen arm pitched 33 innings and allowed 28 hits for 19 earned runs. Wood struck out 44 batters in 13 games for the Wildcats.

Cameron Zunkel - Illinois Springfield

Zunkel, a native of Lombard, Ill., is a right-handed redshirt junior pitcher from the University of Illinois Springfield. He was named to the All-Grand Lakes Valley Conference First Team in 2018, ranked third in the GLVC and 36th in NCAA DII with seven saves. He totaled 80.1 innings of work in 38 appearances and finished with a 5-5 record during his first two seasons with the Prairie Stars.

Justin Foy - Western Illinois University

Foy, a right-handed pitcher from Western Illinois University, appeared in 18 games on the mound, seven in the starting role. In 38.1 innings, he led the Fighting Leathernecks staff, holding opponents to a .225 batting average. He totaled 46 strikeouts and amassed four or more strikeouts in a game seven times. The junior native of Taylor Ridge, Ill. finished his second season with four straight scoreless outings.

The Mankato MoonDogs begin their season on May 26, at Franklin Rogers Park when they square off with the Willmar Stingers at 6:35 p.m.

